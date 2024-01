US-listed Scorpio Tankers is continuing to free itself of sale-and-leaseback debt with more ship repurchases.

The Emanuele Lauro-led company said on Tuesday it had given notice to exercise its purchase options on the 49,700-dwt MR tanker STI Westminster (built 2015) and four handysizes built in 2014: the 38,700-dwt STI Brixton, STI Comandante, STI Pimlico and STI Finchley.

The purchases are expected to take place in the first half of 2024 and will reduce debt by $61.1m.