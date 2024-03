Scorpio Tankers has disposed of some ships — for real this time.

The New York-listed product tanker giant said on Wednesday that it had sold the 50,000-dwt STI Larvotto and STI Le Rocher (both built 2013) for $36.2m each.

The buyer was not disclosed.

“The company will make no debt repayments associated with these sales as these vessels are unencumbered,” Scorpio Tankers said.