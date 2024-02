Hong Kong-listed Seacon Shipping is being linked to an order for a series of 50,000-dwt product tanker newbuildings at a domestic shipyard.

The deal would mark the Chinese company’s debut in the MR newbuilding arena and move to diversify.

Qingdao-headquartered Seacon is said to have teamed up with CSSC Shipping — the shipowning arm of China State Shipbuilding Co — to order four handymax MR tankers at Chengxi Shipyard.