Two seafarers are facing jail time in the US after admitting pollution offences on a Greek tanker.

The Newark district attorney’s office said the chief engineer of operator Avin International’s 50,000-dwt MR Kriti Ruby (built 2008) pleaded guilty to charges relating to the discharge of oily waste into the sea near a petroleum terminal in Sewaren, New Jersey.

Konstantinos Atsalis, 57, and a second engineer, Sonny Bosito, 54, also admitted concealment of pollution through the falsification of records, US attorney Philip Sellinger and assistant attorney general Todd Kim said in a statement.