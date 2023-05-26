Vessels linked to Gatik Ship Management have shifted to new companies as the shadowy India-based operator grapples with the loss of flagging and insurance services over its trade in sanctioned Russian oil, according to new research.

Lloyd’s Register has become the latest company to join the maritime service exodus by Western companies after informing Gatik that it will withdraw certification of 21 vessels by 3 June.

Thirty vessels previously owned by Gatik have moved to new group-owned companies, according to analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence, which manages the corporate shipowner registry for the International Maritime Organization.