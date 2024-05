Chemical tanker specialist Shanghai Junzheng Shipping (SC Shipping) has lifted spending on stainless steel chemical tankers to $884m as it stacks its orderbook with more newbuildings.

China largest specialist chemical tanker company has doubled its tally of stainless steel chemical tanker newbuildings to 20 after inking an order for up to 10 vessels of 25,900 dwt at state-owned Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group.