HD Hyundai is collaborating with energy giant Shell to develop large liquified hydrogen (LH2) carriers.

The South Korean conglomerates said HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) have inked an agreement with Shell to accelerate the development of LH2 transportation technologies.

The parties are aiming to develop a large LH2 carrier from 2030s onwards as demand for such vessels is expected to grow.