Major Greek shipowner George Procopiou has ordered a series of scrubber-fitted LNG-ready suezmax tankers in China that lift his total spend on new vessels to more than $3.8bn since the beginning of 2022.

Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management has struck a deal with New Times Shipbuilding for eight 158,000-dwt crude carriers, TradeWinds understands.

The deal brings the number of suezmaxes it has inked at the shipyard to 10.