Tokyo-based Kumiai Senpaku is continuing to focus on the niche asphalt and bitumen sector with an order for a single tanker newbuilding.

The Japanese shipowner has commissioned China’s state-owned Chengxi Shipyard to build one 17,500-dwt vessel. A Kumiai Senpaku official confirmed the deal.





The single-ship contract brings the owner’s tally of asphalt and bitumen carriers on order at Chengxi to four. The other three were ordered in the past two years.