Geneva-based trader Gunvor has told Britain’s highest court that a shipowner and its insurers should shoulder the entire burden of a $7.7m ransom paid to Somali pirates to secure the release of a product tanker in 2011.

The dispute being heard at London’s Supreme Court centres on the seizure by pirates of the 73,000-dwt MV Polar (built 2005) in October 2010 in the Gulf of Aden while carrying a cargo of fuel oil from St Petersburg to Singapore.