Little-known shipowner Stanislav Raspopov has unveiled details of a new MR tanker operation after a series of recent acquisitions.

The former Navig8 Group commercial analyst and shipbroker has set up Grace Energy Shipping (GES) in Athens and Dubai to control a quickly amassed fleet of MR tankers.

GES told TradeWinds that special purpose vehicles (SPVs) controlled by Raspopov as the ultimate beneficial owner of GES have acquired six vessels since 2022.