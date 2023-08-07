Seaborne drone attacks on a Russian naval vessel and product tanker are unlikely to herald a campaign against commercial shipping but may dissuade owners from joining the lucrative trade from the country’s Black Sea oil ports, analysts said on Monday.
Shipowners keep their cool in wake of Black Sea drone strikes
Analysts say raids by seaborne drones on Russian vessels are unlikely to spread to the mainstream commercial fleet
By
in London