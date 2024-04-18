The US tanker and finance communities were saddened this week by the loss of well-liked money man Charles Tammara, who died on Tuesday at age 77 after a long and valiant battle with mantle cell lymphoma.

Tammara most recently had retired as chief financial officer of Penfield Marine, the Connecticut-based tanker pooling operation that in January was confirmed to be acquired by Copenhagen-based Maersk Tankers.

Prior to joining Penfield in 2013, Tammara had been a fixture at another Connecticut-based pools power, Heidmar.

He came to Heidmar as CFO in 1997 after earlier stints with Michael Hudner’s B+H Group and the former OMI Corp.

He was remembered this week by Heidmar founder Per Heidenreich, who later became a minority investor and chairman of Penfield.

“Charlie Tammara was one of Heidmar’s most trusted executives and our CFO,” Heidenreich said.

“He was very loyal to the company, to me and my family. He fought a courageous fight against cancer for many years. We will miss him but we will never forget him. Rest in peace Charlie.”

Tammara was likewise remembered by Penfield Marine co-founder Tim Brennan, who launched the company after resigning as Heidmar’s CEO and brought in his former colleague.

“Charlie has been a close friend and trusted colleague since we first started working together at Heidenreich Marine in 1997,” Brennan recalled.

“He was a man of integrity, trusted completely by our pool partners and everyone who worked with him. Charlie was an integral part of the team that started Penfield Marine in 2012. I will always be grateful for his friendship and support.”

Tammara was a native of Brooklyn, New York and a resident of Pearl River, New York. He had recently celebrated 52 years of marriage to his wife, Virginia.

He was a member of the Connecticut Maritime Association and, outside of shipping, was known for his passion for cars. He spent six years in the US Army reserve.

His family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Higgins Funeral Home in New City New York. Funeral services will be on Monday at St Aeden’s Church in Pearl River.