A Dubai-based oil and gas trader has been tied to purchases of all five Hafnia product tankers sold this year.

The LR1 clean carriers are now legally owned by Singapore-registered companies that share an address with a company called Paragon Mobility in Singapore.

Paragon in turn shares a director, Kirti Khandelwal, with Dubai-based trader Quantum Global.

Quantum Global is led by managing director Susmit Gupta, a former Credit Suisse vice president.