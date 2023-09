Shipowners are moving their bunkering operations further offshore in a bid to beat Panama Canal congestion, according to fuel supplier Monjasa.

Vessels take on 5m tonnes per year at the Cristobal and Balboa anchorages, but have seen waiting times spike due to low-water restrictions.

From an average of 36 vessels per day transiting the Panama Canal, only between 30 to 32 are now crossing, with container ships being prioritised for transit.