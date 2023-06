Japanese shipowner Shoei Kisen, a part of the Imabari Shipbuilding group, has ordered a series of four MR chemical and product carriers at Minaminippon Shipbuilding.

Minaminippon is also a part of the Imabari group.

It is likely that the orders have been contracted under lease or time charter arrangements with operators through Shoei.

The 51,000-dwt tankers are lined up for delivery in the latter half of 2025.