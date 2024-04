Singapore’s First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) is not ruling out tanker sales as charters come to an end.

The company was questioned at its annual general meeting over whether locking in new period deals at market rates or offloading vessels would provide better value for unitholders.

This was in reference to the 12,900-dwt Cumbrian Fisher (built 2004) and 13,000-dwt Clyde Fisher (built 2005), whose term deals FSL Trust said to expire in 2024.