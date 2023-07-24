Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Financial has acquired stakes in two chemical tankers as it continues to grow its new maritime investment fund.
The company said it has acquired a stake in the 26,200-dwt RT Star (built 2011) for $19.5m
SGX-listed company also takes short-term punt on eight MR tankers with major charterer
