Singapore has seen a surge in tanker detentions this year after port state control inspections were reinstated after Covid-19 and the frequency of inspections carried out were increased.

The city state has so far detained 33 tankers or oil/chemical tankers in the first five months of this year, according to data from the Tokyo Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Port State Control.

April saw nine tankers detained, the most in any month in over a decade.