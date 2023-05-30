The Spanish government has fined the owners of a Vietnamese tanker €120,000 ($129,000) for an unauthorised ship-to-ship oil transfer that was at the centre of a Russian sanctions probe.

The country’s transport ministry said that it had already collected the fine after the ship’s owner was told to deposit the money as a guarantee before the tanker was allowed to leave the northern Spanish port of Ferrol in February.

The ministry said it had now completed its investigation into the ship-to-ship transfer off the coast of the Spanish exclave of Ceuta and found that the vessel had failed to inform the country’s maritime administration about the operation.