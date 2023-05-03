Newly-listed Stainless Tankers has picked up a ‘buy’ rating from Fearnley Securities.

The bank said the Womar Investments-backed chemical tanker owner was benefitting from both short-term strength in the overall tanker market and long-term fundamentals.

Fearnley initiated coverage of the company with a NOK 67 ($6.22) per share target price.

“The recent lapse of swing tonnage in the chemical tanker space has led to a firming of day rates, with J19 stainless steel chemical tankers now earning north of” $20,000 per day on one-year time charters, analyst Oystein Vaagen said on Wednesday.