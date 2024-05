Little-known Greek shipowner Stanislav Raspopov has made a huge profit by offloading an MR tanker bought two years ago.

The 48,000-dwt Grace Fortuna (built 2007) has gone for about $23m, TradeWinds is told.

The vessel was bought by Raspopov-controlled Grace Energy Shipping (GES) for $13m from NYK Line in April 2022.