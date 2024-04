Stena Bulk and Sonangol have welcomed a new member into their joint suezmax tanker pool.

Abu Dhabi's Safeen Feeders, controlled by AD Ports Group, has delivered its 158,000-dwt Safeen Elizabeth (built 2011) to the operators in Kalundborg, Sweden.

Swedish owner Stena Bulk and its Angolan state oil company partner said the pool, set up in 2005, has “about 20” fuel-efficient tankers currently.