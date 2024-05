Germany’s Hammonia Schiffsholding has secured a potential five-year charter for its only crude tanker from Swedish tanker giant Stena Bulk.

Stena has agreed to charter the 156,900-dwt Aura M (built 2020) for an initial three-year period plus options for a further two years.

It has agreed to pay a base rate of $28,00 per day plus a profit split measured by the revenue from the revenue pool in which the ship is employed, Hammonia said.