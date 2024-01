Sweden’s Stena AB expects to post better annual earnings for 2023 as liquidity continues to swell.

In a trading update, the Olsson family-controlled tanker, LNG carrier and ro-ro group said preliminary data suggests operational Ebitda will be between SEK 13.9bn and SEK 14.5bn ($1.4bn), compared to SEK 12.6bn for 2022.

This “reflects the continued strong performance of the business in line with last reported results for the nine months ended 30 September,” the owner said.