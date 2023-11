Danish shipowner Torm is happy to keep using shares to fund vessel and fleet acquisitions.

The company has just revealed it is spending $399m in cash and stock on eight LR2 tankers built between 2010 and 2012, owned by Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi and Hayfin Capital.

Chief executive Jacob Meldgaard told TradeWinds this is the fourth such transaction using shares in the past couple of years.