Stronger than expected Russian oil product exports raises the prospect of a major boost to clean tanker tonne miles, according to shipbroker Gibson.

Russia is shipping about 225,000 barrels a day of more refined oils between February and April compared to the same period in 2022. The growth is driven by shipments from the Baltic Sea to the Middle East Gulf, it said.

Sharp increases in Russian products have also been seen to Turkey, North and West Africa, Latin America — mainly Brazil and Southeast Asia.