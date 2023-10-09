A suezmax tanker that has been accused of regularly carrying Iranian crude has been sold for recycling.

Demolition market reports issued over the weekend list the 160,000-dwt Alana (built 1998) as being sold on a delivered Alang or Gadani basis for $570 per ldt, or $12.8m.

It is one of several crude carriers with all the hallmarks of being part of the dark fleet that have recently been reported as sold for recycling, including a pair of aframaxes, the 106,500-dwt Bradley and 105,400-dwt Gulf Venture (both built 1999) that TradeWinds reported on 2 October as having been sold on an...