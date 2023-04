UK shipowner Tufton Oceanic Assets is expecting further rises in the value of its tankers and bulkers.

The London-listed fund announced operating profit of $0.049 per share, or $15m, for the first quarter, up from $9.6m in the same period of 2022.

The company called this a “strong” performance and said rising bulker capital values outweighed a fall for product tankers.

This drop was mostly in January, ahead of the G7 price cap on Russian oil products.