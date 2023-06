Columbia Group management company United Product Tankers (UPT) is enjoying a better bottom line from strong clean tanker rates.

But the company said pool players often face more challenges in hot markets, with client shipowners having more choices as to how to deploy their assets.

The Schoeller Holdings company is run by joint managing directors Christos Matarangas and Matthias Schoeller, who took over from Stefan Ciegelski in 2021.