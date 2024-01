A Trafigura-operated product tanker that caught fire after taking a direct hit from a Houthi missile is still ablaze.

The crew “is continuing efforts to control the fire in one of the ship’s cargo tanks with support from military vessels”, Trafigura said in a statement on Saturday morning.

The 2018-build Marshall Islands-flagged vessel was struck in the Gulf of Aden on Friday afternoon after transiting the Red Sea delivering a cargo of jet fuel to Singapore.