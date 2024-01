Kuwait Oil Tanker Co (KOTC) is reportedly talking to shipyards in Asia ahead of ordering three VLGCs and a VLCC.

Shipbuilding sources said the tanker major has approached yards in South Korea, Japan and China for designs and quotes for the vessels as part of its fleet renewal programme.

Hyundai Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, Jiangnan Shipyard and Qingdao Beihai Heavy Industries are all said to have been contacted.