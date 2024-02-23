Tanker specialist Fractal has launched a formal challenge against its blacklisting by the UK government over its role in hauling Russian oil.

The Dubai-based operator expressed “profound disappointment” over its designation by British authorities and said it was working at “clearing any misunderstandings” over its compliance record.

British authorities on Thursday sanctioned Fractal Marine DMCC, along with two Turkish operators, Beks Ship Management and Active Denizcilik, for its role in the Russian energy business as “part of [President Vladimir] Putin’s shadow fleet”.