Turkish tanker owner Mubariz Mansimov’s Palmali Holding has failed in a bid to overturn a court order to pay compensation to Azerbaijan state oil and gas company Socar.

Malta Today reported that the Malta Appeals Court upheld an arbitration decision in the country to back a decision taken at the High Court in London.

Socar had demanded enforcement of a London arbitration award made against Palmali unit Palmali International Holding Company in 2021.