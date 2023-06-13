Dozens of shipping companies have received back tax claims from Nigerian government officials running to the tune of several million dollars.

Four executives contacted by TradeWinds say they have received or are aware of notices served by representatives of Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service.

One Greek shipowner alone has been asked to pay $18m in taxes allegedly incurred between 2011 and 2019.

According to a fifth source familiar with the matter, Nigeria’s new administration is evoking hitherto ignored legislation from 2004 that applies to non-residents.