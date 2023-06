Secondhand tonnage prices may have plateaued, with many considering middle-aged ships to be “fully priced”, Cleaves said.

A broker at the Oslo outfit, Einar Straume, said in Cleaves Securities Shipping Weekly that tanker rates have stabilised at high levels with sentiment expecting more on the way and the low orderbook will keep earnings high.

“Thus there are no indications either that prices will turn down again in the near term,” Straume said.