Tanker traffic through the Red Sea is holding up, with freight rates surging on some routes, despite fears of further attacks on shipping by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The number of tankers passing through the Suez Canal remains similar to levels before attacks on ships in the region increased sharply in December, according to Clarksons Research.

A few operators, including BP and Equinor, have rerouted tankers away from the region, while some owners are refusing to send their vessels on the “red hot” routes in the Red Sea, according to shipbroker Braemar.