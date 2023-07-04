Is it a brief summer buying lull, or finally a sign that tanker players will be no longer acquiring vessels at any price?

Over the past few weeks, brokers have been noticing a marked slowdown in the pace of secondhand market amid soaring values for used tankers.

That slowdown has now turned into a halt.

According to official company statements and broker reports tracked by TradeWinds, no fresh tanker sales have been reported since 29 June, when United Maritime Corp announced the disposal of its last tanker, the 109,600-dwt Epanastasea (built 2008).