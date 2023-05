A United Nations event to raise nearly $30m to unload and scrap a decaying tanker off Yemen’s coastline has fallen short of its target, putting the final stages of the operation in jeopardy.

An online fundraiser hosted by the UK and Dutch governments on Thursday raised $5.6m, taking the total raised beyond $100m, but still short of its $129m target.

Money was pledged by European countries, Egypt, South Korea and UK-based oil and gas company Octavia Energy, which operates in Yemen.