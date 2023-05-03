The seizure of a VLCC by Iranian authorities could be linked to a multi-party cargo dispute or a ship-to-ship transfer three years ago involving a tanker later hit by US sanctions.

The 309,000-dwt Niovi (built 2005) became the second tanker within days seized by Iranian authorities after it was swarmed by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy fast-attack vessels on Wednesday and forced into the country’s territorial waters.

Iranian state news outlets confirmed the seizure and said it was impounded following a complaint by a plaintiff in a legal dispute but gave no further details.