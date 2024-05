Pools operator Tankers International has highlighted compliance concerns over increased dry-dockings of elderly VLCCs operating in sanctioned oil trades.

The past couple of years have seen a notable uptick in yard maintenance activity for these ships, it noted, as the so-called “shadow fleet” has grown.

Tankers International’s data shows more than 40 VLCCs of above 18 years of age were dry-docked in 2023.