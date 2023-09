Norwegian investor Joakim Hannisdahl has some cheering news for tanker owners: winter is coming and may not end at all in 2024.

His Gersemi Asset Management shipping fund has gone back “all-in” on tanker exposure after selling down ahead of the latest Opec+ cut announcements, he explained.

Hannisdahl said the primary catalyst for increasing Gersemi’s tanker position was the rapid increase in VLCC spot rates.