The number of active tankers operating in the opaque oil markets of Iran, Venezuela and Russia has hit 1,000 for the first time, according to data analyst Vortexa.

New tanker entrants to the Iranian market and the continued swelling of the Russian fleet contributed to record-high participation in the first quarter of 2023, according to a new report.

Vortexa counted active tankers that hauled Iranian and Venezuelan oil from January 2021 plus those that loaded Russian barrels following European oil import bans of December 2022 and February 2023.