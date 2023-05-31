A ship-to-ship (STS) transfer centre for Russian oil has shifted from waters off the Spanish exclave of Ceuta to the Atlantic Ocean after local authorities cracked down on the trade, according to new analysis.

Data analyst Vortexa said three locations in the Atlantic have seen oil transfers during May as part of a return of STS activity to the area after the winter with calmer sea conditions.

STS operations off the Canary Islands, Cape Verde and open-sea areas of the Atlantic Ocean accounted for 90,000 barrels per day in the first 25 days of May.