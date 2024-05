Three aframaxes have been idling in UK and Dutch waters with no apparent loading destination for their North Sea Forties crude cargoes.

Amid weaker demand from European and Asian refineries, the tankers have been waiting for discharge orders for more than two weeks.

AIS data shows Neste Shipping’s 112,000-dwt aframax sister ships, the Jaarli and Jatuli (both built 2021), anchored off Hound Point, the UK loading terminal for Forties oil.