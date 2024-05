New efforts to regulate the swelling shadow tanker fleet could cause a global economic shock with nearly 800 ships now hauling sanctioned oil cargoes, according to shipbroker BRS.

In new analysis, BRS said the shadow fleet had surged by 17% since the end of 2023 and enough vessels were carrying Russian oil to fully service its seaborne export needs.

BRS calculates the fleet stands at 787 tankers, some 8.5%