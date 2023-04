Canada’s Teekay Corp says it is making good progress towards decarbonisation targets, but results vary for different tanker types.

The parent group said its Teekay Tankers division continues to invest in energy efficiency.

The entire fleet of 44 ships is now coated with high-performance silicone hull paints and Mewis Ducts continue to be installed to reduce drag.

Since the 2008 baseline, emissions intensity has decreased 26% for the suezmaxes and 13% for aframaxes.