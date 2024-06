Teekay Tankers is reported to have sold its oldest suezmax at a time when values for crude carriers of this type are hovering around their highest level since 2015.

The Vancouver tanker has offloaded the 160,000-dwt Seoul Spirit (built 2005) for $34.5m to undisclosed buyers, according to several broker reports and the VesselsValue deals database.

The tanker, which was constructed at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, is one of two 2005-built ships in the New York-listed company’s fleet.