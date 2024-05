New York-listed Teekay Tankers has rewarded shareholders with a one-off handout after its fleet went debt-free.

The owner of 42 suezmaxes and aframaxes/LR2s said it would pay a regular dividend of $0.25 per share for the first quarter despite earnings falling.

There will also be a special capital return of $2 per share, for a total of $77m in all.