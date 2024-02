Teekay Tankers believes a new Canadian oil pipeline extension could add huge aframax demand in the Pacific.

The expansion of the Trans Mountain line to Vancouver later this year, and an increasing capacity of 590,000 barrels per day, bodes well for the tanker size, the shipowner believes.

Chief executive Kevin Mackay told an earnings calls that the west coast terminal is a new outlet for Canadian seaborne crude exports and will be limited to aframax tonnage.